Quaran-stream With 10 play

Whether you're a parent who has finally returned their child to their rightful teacher, or a #WFH employee on their third lunch break for the day, and you're just about done learning about a man and his love for big cats and mullets, then 10 play has got your back.

10 play have compiled the biggest and most binge worthy shows to help fill the time of those currently social distancing. So tell your friends you are done doing TikTok videos and try these iso proof shows instead.

Want to get an inside look at the frontline workers who have been showing 2020 who's boss?

10 play is delivering all three seasons of Ambulance AustraliaSpeaking of delivering, you can also catch episodes from One Born Every Minute Australia and One Born Every Minute UK.

If you're staring at the 24 packets of spaghetti you panic bought and thinking "Mamamia", we've got a solution for you!

We've got all 12 seasons of MasterChef Australia, plus hundreds of recipes (and we promise you don't need a blast chiller or hibachi grill to try these at home). Have you got a bunch of canned items that have been collecting dust for months?  Jamie Oliver: Keep Cooking and Carry Onis a brand new show aimed at helping people cook up recipes using items they’ve stocked up on. 10 play also has a whole library of Jaime's other popular series including Ultimate Veg, Jamie and the Nonnas and Jaime's Quick and Easy Food.

Aussies knows how to flatten a curve. They also know how to make quality Aussie drama.

Sport may have been cancelled for a bit of time there, but the WAGS continue to rule in the addictive drama Playing for Keeps. Plus Five BedroomsMy Life is Murder, as well as classic Aussie dramas Puberty Blues, Love My Way, The Secret Life of UsParty TricksRush and more are all available to binge now.

The kids are out of the house for a solid six hours a day so you've got a solid six hours to get your soap on.

Relive all your favourite Brooke weddings with 50 classic Bold and The Beautiful episodes. And if you still haven't got your fix of someone soulfully facing the camera and delivering a powerfully emotional monologue to someone standing directly behind them, then catch the king of all that, Ronn Moss, in The BayCatch up on the newest scandal at everyone's favourite cul-de-sac, with the latest episodes of NeighboursAnd if you are in the mood to kick it old school style, revisit the classics Out of the Blue and Echo Point.  

Stream online at 10play.com.au, watch via Apple TV, Fetch TV, Telstra TV, Android TV, compatible Samsung and FreeviewPlus TVs or if you’re on the go, download the app for your iOS or Android mobile or tablet device.

