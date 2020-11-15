Barack Obama Gives First Televised Interview Since US Election

Former US President Barack Obama sits down with reporter Scott Pelley in what will be his first television interview since Joe Biden, his Vice President and close friend, became the 46th President of the USA.

Speaking candidly, Obama shares his concerns that President Trump's unfounded claims of election fraud may be putting American democracy at risk.

Conducted in Washington, D.C., the interview will also focus on the upcoming release of Obama's new book, A Promised Land, which is one of the year's most anticipated books.

Released in Australia this Wednesday, A Promised Land is the first book of an expected two volumes, which will detail Mr. Obama's first forays into political office, his 2008 election and end with the death of Osama Bin Laden in 2011.

