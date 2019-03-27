10 play Trending

Bachelor In Paradise 2019: Season 2 Premiere Announced

Your Bach favourites are headed to Paradise in the mood for love – and now we know when. Season 2 hits 10 and 10 play on Tuesday 9 April.

Island time is almost upon us; Bachelor In Paradise is back for a new season of romance, roses, rivalries of varying proportions and hopefully an incurable case or two of true love.

It all kicks off 7.30 Tuesday 9 April on 10 and 10 play, and this season fans can look forward to three nights a week of sizzling action from Paradise.

Osher Günsberg naturally returns as host, slipping back into island life as comfortably as a favourite bula shirt, and helping guide this season’s sexy singles on their journey to a happily-ever-after.

See who’ll be entering Paradise, then grab your sunscreen, start thinking about those cocktail combos, and let the countdown to 9 April commence. Its gonna be a wild ride.

