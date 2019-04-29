10 play Trending

Bachelor In Paradise: Heads Up, Finale Week Is Here!

Listen up guys and gals, Bachelor In Paradise Finale Week has arrived (yes, we’re crying too) and there are a few exciting changes on board you need to know about!

Brand New Time

Due to the delectable launch of Masterchef Australia, Paradise now opens for business (time) at 8.40pm, Tuesday to Thursday on 10 and 10 play. This means you’ll have plenty of time to jazzy up your cheeseboards and finesse your tropical cocktails ahead of what will be the juiciest, jaw-dropping episodes this season.

Ahoy, Family and Friends!

Love can be complex, especially in the early days. So, in a Bachelor In Paradise first, we’ve complicated things more by throwing families and friends into the Fijian soup mix, so they can dish out much-needed advice on how to navigate potential relationships, post-Paradise. Be prepared, there will be NO stone unturned!

Exclusive Tell All

You asked, we delivered! Shortly after the final drinks are served and love is declared in picturesque Fiji, we’ve got the entire cast back to spill the tea on what has been a VERY intense and emotionally-charged season, airing 10pm Thursday on 10 and 10 play.

So, what can we expect from this exclusive?

See scorned lovers come face-to-face for the first time, re-live some very awkward moments and find out just who has lasted the distance post-Paradise.

Bachelor In Paradise Finale Week continues 8.40 Tuesday – Thursday on 10, or catch up on 10 play

