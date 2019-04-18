Bachelor In Paradise: Brittney Is Sent Packing, And We're Not Happy

Here’s a look back at the moments that proved Brit was more than just a free-spirited gal in a conga line.

From Gloom To Bloom

Brittney arrived in Paradise with the goal of meeting her future husband and popping out three kids by 30 (hey, her words not ours!).

Yet after a solid week of not vibing with ANYBODY, her mood started to reflect that of how the weather was looking – cloudy, with a chance of no love. But despite being the awkward third wheel and getting lit with the palm trees, the lovely larrikin still held onto hope that Mr. Right would walk through the doors.

And low and behold! Ivan AKA the infamous avocado man AKA the guy Brittney was holding out for came waltzing through the doors at the perfect moment, and we spontaneously combusted at the thought of this dancing duo forming an epic romance.

She's A 21st Century Woman

Not afraid to chase a man, Britt put on her best colourful frock and asked Ivan out on a date in an effort to get to know him better, and possibly form a connection. She wanted to "take charge" and stated that "Women can do things for men. It's 2019!" and honestly we stan a modern, self-assured and independent gal!

Also, their first date was cute AF – they even got into a conversation about commas. Cause, you know, punctuation is VERY important.

She Cut To The Chase

When fellow Paradise queen Rachael took Brittney aside for a heartfelt convo regarding her feelings towards Richie, Brittney was quick to drop some truth bombs about the entire situation by telling her "you're overthinking it'" and "you need to move on, he clearly isn't interested".

While it may not have been what Rach wanted to hear, Brittney was adamant on protecting her friend from falling for the wrong guy (in her own, abrupt way).

When All Else Fails, Dance!

Brit was the official morale booster in Paradise. Whilst others were caught up in love triangles, squares and even hexagons, she was hell bent on providing the laughs through conga lines, Beyoncé inspired dance-offs and lifting everyone's spirits up - literally - once happy hour hit. CHAMPAGNE PLOISE!

Her vibrant energy was a valuable reminder to the group not to lose sight of themselves, even whilst trying to navigate through the world of LURVE!

Love Lost

Unfortunately for Brittney, things fizzled out between her and Ivan as soon as another brunette bombshell, Tenille, entered Paradise. And props to her for staying cool, calm and collected while Ivan gleefully paraded his “shiny new object” around in her face!

Us on the other hand? We were throwing over-ripe avocados right at the screen because Ivan couldn’t even show our angel the respect she deserved after being put in a pretty crappy situation!

WE'LL MISS YOU BRITT! We can't wait for you to find your perfect match and make future Dancing With The Stars babies.