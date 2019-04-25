10 play Trending

Bachelor In Paradise: 8 Times Alisha Proved Dating In 2019 Is Confusing Yet Relatable AF

Dating is harder than American Alex’s washboard abs for just about most single people in the 21st century. In Paradise, it’s no different. Let’s look at the week that proved Alisha is just as confused as the rest of us!

Girl Meets Boy

Paddy and Alisha had just called time on their 24-hour whirlwind romance, and ya girl was after some fresh Bachie meat.

Enter Jules. He rocked up to Paradise right in the nick of time and took Alisha’s fancy. He whisked her away on a romantic dinner date where they fingered oysters and shared a cheeky pash, cementing the start of a truly special love story - one to tell the grandkids!

Boy Leaves Girl

Arghhh. Just as team #Julisha were fast developing a deep connection, in walked Tenille and things took a downward spiral. Jules went from sleeping in Alisha’s bed to not being interested in her, and then later told Tenille that he was “willing to commit” to her “without even knowing” her. Sorry, what?!

Girl Curses Said Boy

Alisha was left heartbroken and did what any respectable girl would do in that situation – created a voodoo doll replica of Jules and stabbed pins into his nether regions.

Nah, just kidding. But she did rattle off a string of well-known phrases from the dating world, including “I’M DONE!” and “CYA MATE”. Yeap, heard it allllll before.

Ex- Boyfriend Comes Crawling Back

Jules declared that there was some “weird, sparkly, electric connection” between him and Tenille (despite having not spent more than two minutes alone together), but Tenille was all like “HAHA. I don’t think about him romantically”.

Cue the walk of shame back to Alisha with his tail between his legs. Suddenly, he felt like a “bloody idiot” for letting go of a good girl because he was rejected by his other option!

SOUND FAMILIAR?!

Girl Can’t Stand Look Of Ex And Ignores Him

Alisha clearly had a brain explosion during the Rose Ceremony because only an hour prior she told anyone who would listen how she needed to “move on from Jules” and she wasn’t gonna “let him get away with this because he has been really shocking” towards her.

But, she fell victim to the puppy dog eyes. You know the ones we mean - when ya ex wants you back and basically BEGS you with their eyes. So, she went against her word and kept old mate in, but instantly regretted it once she realised she couldn’t stand to even be on the same side of the pool as him.

Girl Finds Rebound

Helloooo Canadian Daniel aka ‘Geppetto’. The regulation hottie was back in Paradise for round two, and you know what they say – to get over someone you must get under someone else. At this stage, Alisha was ready to hook up with anyone who had a pulse.

Luckily for her, Geppetto chose her for a raft-building date, where they swapped sexual innuendos and saliva, and Alisha did everything she could to make it clear to Jules that she macked on with her new man candy.

Ex- Boyfriend Tries His Luck… Again

But Jules wasn’t gonna give up that easily! No, no, no… onto Plan B. He led Alisha down the garden path, again, where they attempted to “reignite the spark” and chatted over hummus and crackers.

Who doesn’t love hummus and crackers?! Even we’d take our ex back if they presented us with such a delicious spread.

Girl Takes Back Ex- Boyfriend, Forgets All The Bad Stuff She Said About Him

Although Alisha tried to play the strong, independent woman card by pointing out how much Jules disappointed her and that she was still “angry”, the puppy dog eyes and cute puns won her over AGAIN, and suddenly the two were kissing and Alisha was like “ohmagaaadd I’m super, super happy now!”.

So, where to from here? Will love conquer all for Jules and Alisha, or are they heading for Splitsville... again?

Find out in the Bachelor In Paradise Finale Week, 7.30 Sunday and 8.40 Tuesday - Thursday on 10, or catch up on 10 play

