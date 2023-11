Casting is now open. We are looking for fun, outgoing people that have a love and passion for cooking, eating and all things food related..

If you like the idea of teaming up with a famous chef to help whip up delicious dishes, APPLY NOW!

Please note, auditions and filming will take place in Sydney, New South Wales.

For any assistance, please email ReadySteadyCook.casting@endemolshine.com.au