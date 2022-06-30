10 play Trending

Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

MTV US are looking for couples and singles to be part of an exciting new version of their smash hit dating show.

Are you in a committed relationship that is ready to move to the next level?

MTV US are currently casting globally for a new series of Ex On The Beach. Filming will take place in an exotic international location, mid-September through mid-October 2022.

So if you're a committed couple, who need to work on their relationship prior to taking the next step towards forever, apply now!

COUPLES Apply Now Here

Are you currently single and have an ex that is in a committed relationship that needs a shake up?

Maybe your ex is still reaching out to you and their partner doesn’t know, or you have unfinished business with your ex? If so, and you want to be a part of this primetime series, apply now!

SINGLES Apply Now Here

