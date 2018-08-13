10 play Trending

Ambulance Australia Is Coming To TEN

This compelling and insightful documentary series takes you right into the thick of the action – NSW Ambulance Triple Zero Control Centre.

In this gripping fly-on-the-wall series, we follow extraordinary Australian paramedics from the high pressure control room to the roads, in a race against time.

Each episode is a unique and honest look at the intense everyday demands on the call takers and paramedics, who are forced to make quick decisions that can mean the difference between life and death.

The emotional human drama and inspired storytelling has made this show hugely successful in the UK.

The series is an opportunity to showcase the critical work of the strong and compassionate paramedics in Australia.


Ambulance Australia, 2018



Ambulance Australia is coming to TEN and tenplay later this year. 

