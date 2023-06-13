10 play Trending

HomeExtrasArticlesQuizzes
Back

All New Australian Drama Riptide Premieres June 28 On Network 10

All New Australian Drama Riptide Premieres June 28 On Network 10

A Marriage. A Mystery. A Murder?

Filmed exclusively in Victoria in the picturesque coastal district of Mount Eliza and the leafy Dandenong Ranges, Riptide traces the life of newlywed single mum Alison (Jo Joyner) who marries the older and wealthier Sean (Peter O’Brien) and moves into a gorgeous home by the ocean, along with her teenage daughter Hannah (Asher Yasbincek). But there’s tension, too. Sean’s adult son, Ethan (Benny Turland), is against the marriage.  

Despite the obstacles, the happy couple are determined to navigate a future together, until tragedy strikes. Alison’s life is plunged into despair when her husband vanishes after a morning surf. Did he get caught in a dangerous riptide – or is there more to his disappearance than meets the eye? 

Acclaimed UK actors Jo Joyner (Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators, Eastenders, Ackley Bridge, Stay Close) and Ciarán Griffiths (Coronation Street, Shameless, The Bill), join two-time Logie-Award winning Peter O’Brien (Neighbours, Tidelands, GLOW), David Berry (A Place to Call Home, Outlander), Benny Turland (Neighbours), Asher Yasbincek (Heartbreak High, The Wilds) and Ally Fowler (Wentworth, Neighbours, All Saints) in this four part primetime thriller, Riptide, which premieres on Wednesday 28 June at 8.40pm on 10 and 10 Play.  

The cast also includes rising star Yazeed Daher (The Heights, The Hunting, Safe Harbour), and newcomer Benjamin Samaddar. 

Created, written and executive produced by Jason Herbison (Neighbours, Lie With Me, Always Greener) and directed by Australia Directors’ Guild Award recipient, Scott Major (Lie With Me, Neighbours), produced by Natalie Mandel (Neighbours, Wanted, Packed to the Rafters) with writing from Margaret Wilson, Anthony Ellis (Wentworth, McLeod’s Daughters, Stingers) and with intimacy coordinator Michala Banas (Wentworth, The Newsreader, Deadloch).  

Riptide premieres Wednesday, 28 June at 8.40pm on 10 and 10 Play.

'We Have Nothing To Lose': How 'The Betoota Advocate Presents' Tackles Australian Controversies
NEXT STORY

'We Have Nothing To Lose': How 'The Betoota Advocate Presents' Tackles Australian Controversies

Advertisement

Related Articles

'We Have Nothing To Lose': How 'The Betoota Advocate Presents' Tackles Australian Controversies

'We Have Nothing To Lose': How 'The Betoota Advocate Presents' Tackles Australian Controversies

The Betoota Advocate's Editor At Large Errol Parker and Editor Clancy Overall spoke to 10 Play about their new series now streaming on Paramount+.
NCIS: SYDNEY Announces Cast Featuring Olivia Swann And Todd Lasance

NCIS: SYDNEY Announces Cast Featuring Olivia Swann And Todd Lasance

Sean Sagar, Tuuli Narkle, Mavournee Hazel and William McInnes round out the cast of the first-ever international NCIS series.
The Amazing Race Australia Celebrity Edition: Meet The 11 Teams

The Amazing Race Australia Celebrity Edition: Meet The 11 Teams

From Bec Judd to Jana Pittman, Grant and Chezzi Denyer to George Mladenov, these famous faces are taking on the biggest race around the world.
Drag Superstar Trevor Ashley Is Set To Take On Queen Of The Universe

Drag Superstar Trevor Ashley Is Set To Take On Queen Of The Universe

The drag superstar is ready to conquer the globe in the second season of the live singing competition where queens from across the world battle it out for the title of Queen of the Universe.
Dessert Masters: Meet The 10 Masters

Dessert Masters: Meet The 10 Masters

Ten of Australia's greatest pastry chefs, chocolate connoisseurs and baking experts will compete for the $100,000 prize and to be named the first-ever Dessert Master.