All New Australian Drama Riptide Premieres June 28 On Network 10

Filmed exclusively in Victoria in the picturesque coastal district of Mount Eliza and the leafy Dandenong Ranges, Riptide traces the life of newlywed single mum Alison (Jo Joyner) who marries the older and wealthier Sean (Peter O’Brien) and moves into a gorgeous home by the ocean, along with her teenage daughter Hannah (Asher Yasbincek). But there’s tension, too. Sean’s adult son, Ethan (Benny Turland), is against the marriage.

Despite the obstacles, the happy couple are determined to navigate a future together, until tragedy strikes. Alison’s life is plunged into despair when her husband vanishes after a morning surf. Did he get caught in a dangerous riptide – or is there more to his disappearance than meets the eye?

Acclaimed UK actors Jo Joyner (Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators, Eastenders, Ackley Bridge, Stay Close) and Ciarán Griffiths (Coronation Street, Shameless, The Bill), join two-time Logie-Award winning Peter O’Brien (Neighbours, Tidelands, GLOW), David Berry (A Place to Call Home, Outlander), Benny Turland (Neighbours), Asher Yasbincek (Heartbreak High, The Wilds) and Ally Fowler (Wentworth, Neighbours, All Saints) in this four part primetime thriller, Riptide, which premieres on Wednesday 28 June at 8.40pm on 10 and 10 Play.

The cast also includes rising star Yazeed Daher (The Heights, The Hunting, Safe Harbour), and newcomer Benjamin Samaddar.

Created, written and executive produced by Jason Herbison (Neighbours, Lie With Me, Always Greener) and directed by Australia Directors’ Guild Award recipient, Scott Major (Lie With Me, Neighbours), produced by Natalie Mandel (Neighbours, Wanted, Packed to the Rafters) with writing from Margaret Wilson, Anthony Ellis (Wentworth, McLeod’s Daughters, Stingers) and with intimacy coordinator Michala Banas (Wentworth, The Newsreader, Deadloch).

Riptide premieres Wednesday, 28 June at 8.40pm on 10 and 10 Play.