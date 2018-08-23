All About Trial By Kyle

When you have lawsuits from reality TV stars, porn stars and mates that won’t shout you at the pub, there’s only one person to do the job of settling the dispute – Kyle Sandilands.

The man is a magnet for controversy, and his straight-shooting attitude and unapologetic opinions make his reactions to these litigations extremely entertaining.

Then you have the cases, which in themselves are as fascinating as they are ridiculous.

Enter Nasser, previous Married at First Sight contestant.

He’s taking this paparazzi kid to court and suing him for $15,000 in ‘lost income and brand damage’. Why? Because the kid is claiming Nasser reached out to him to stage some pap shots. Nasser says that the accusation has caused sponsors to pull out of deals with him, and that he never even had this guy’s number.

The phone logs beg to differ, but he denies that it’s his phone number.

Kyle calls said phone number and what do you know? Nasser’s phone rings loud and true.

Case closed.

Next up is an Instagram influencer caught up in a cosmetic surgery nightmare.

Her breast implants have become inflamed and a bubble has developed. She is suing the company that provided her with the surgery in exchange for some Instagram pics plugging their brand.

When Kyle confronts her about the risks involved and steps she had to take to avoid complications post-surgery, she defended herself by stating:

The program goes on to address many other disputes, each as humorous as the next.

He has Anna Heinrich, who is an actual lawyer, to help with the legality of his decision.

He also has Shannon Noll on the case to help settle a dispute among two men, where one has presumably broken the ‘bro code’.

Is Kyle legally a judge? No.

Is this show one of the most farcical and outrageous things you’ll see? Definitely.

