10 play Trending

HomeExtrasArticlesQuizzes
Back

All About Trial By Kyle

All About Trial By Kyle

Absurd, entertaining and controversial

When you have lawsuits from reality TV stars, porn stars and mates that won’t shout you at the pub, there’s only one person to do the job of settling the dispute – Kyle Sandilands.

Trial By Kyle, Kyle Sandilands, Pilot Week, 2018

The man is a magnet for controversy, and his straight-shooting attitude and unapologetic opinions make his reactions to these litigations extremely entertaining.

Kyle Sandilands, Trial By Kyle, Pilot Week, 2018, Network Ten, Channel Ten

Then you have the cases, which in themselves are as fascinating as they are ridiculous.

Enter Nasser, previous Married at First Sight contestant.

Trial By Kyle, Kyle Sandilands, Pilot Week, 2018

He’s taking this paparazzi kid to court and suing him for $15,000 in ‘lost income and brand damage’. Why? Because the kid is claiming Nasser reached out to him to stage some pap shots. Nasser says that the accusation has caused sponsors to pull out of deals with him, and that he never even had this guy’s number.

Kyle Sandilands, Trial By Kyle, Pilot Week, Network Ten, Channel Ten, 2018

The phone logs beg to differ, but he denies that it’s his phone number.

Kyle calls said phone number and what do you know? Nasser’s phone rings loud and true.

Kyle Sandilands, Pilot Week, 2018, Trial By Kyle, Channel Ten, Network Ten

Case closed.

Next up is an Instagram influencer caught up in a cosmetic surgery nightmare.

Her breast implants have become inflamed and a bubble has developed. She is suing the company that provided her with the surgery in exchange for some Instagram pics plugging their brand.

When Kyle confronts her about the risks involved and steps she had to take to avoid complications post-surgery, she defended herself by stating: 

Pilot Week, Trial By Kyle, Kyle Sandilands, Network Ten, Channel Ten

The program goes on to address many other disputes, each as humorous as the next.

He has Anna Heinrich, who is an actual lawyer, to help with the legality of his decision.

Pilot Week, Kyle Sandilands, Trial By Kyle, Network Ten, Channel Ten, 2018

He also has Shannon Noll on the case to help settle a dispute among two men, where one has presumably broken the ‘bro code’. 

Kyle Sandilands, Trial By Kyle, Pilot Week, Network Ten

Is Kyle legally a judge? No.

Kyle Sandilands, Trial By Kyle, Network Ten, Pilot Week

Is this show one of the most farcical and outrageous things you’ll see? Definitely.

Trial By Kyle, Kyle Sandilands, Pilot Week, 2018

Watch the full episode and vote for your favourite shows from Pilot Week here

If you like controversy, you're going to love Taboo

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer
NEXT STORY

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

    Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

    The Masked Singer Australia. Coming Soon To 10 And 10 Play.
    Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

    Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

    MTV US are looking for couples and singles to be part of an exciting new version of their smash hit dating show.
    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
    The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

    The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

    There’s nothing funny about watching an extremely bad stand-up set, or is there?
    ‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

    ‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

    As part of the Pilot Showcase, Nikki Osborne brings her viral character to life in The Bush Blonde vs the World.