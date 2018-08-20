10 play Trending

All About Skit Happens

A new Aussie sketch show where nothing is off-limits

This edgy skit show features a bunch of Australia’s finest up-and-coming comedians. They hilariously and controversially depict a wide range of stereotypes. 

The sketches are unapologetic, funny, and pretty damn accurate.

They don’t discriminate in their provocative gags. No ethnicity, profession or age group is off-limits.

They’ve got your vloggers,

reality TV judges,

bogan travellers,

the production company executives,

and so many more.

This half-hour skit show is bound to get you giggling.

Watch the full episode and vote for your favourite shows from Pilot Week here



