All About Skit Happens

This edgy skit show features a bunch of Australia’s finest up-and-coming comedians. They hilariously and controversially depict a wide range of stereotypes.

The sketches are unapologetic, funny, and pretty damn accurate.

They don’t discriminate in their provocative gags. No ethnicity, profession or age group is off-limits.

They’ve got your vloggers,

reality TV judges,







bogan travellers,







the production company executives,







and so many more.







This half-hour skit show is bound to get you giggling.

