All About Skit Happens

This edgy skit show features a bunch of Australia’s finest up-and-coming comedians. They hilariously and controversially depict a wide range of stereotypes.
The sketches are unapologetic, funny, and pretty damn accurate.
They don’t discriminate in their provocative gags. No ethnicity, profession or age group is off-limits.
They’ve got your vloggers,
reality TV judges,
bogan travellers,
the production company executives,
and so many more.
This half-hour skit show is bound to get you giggling.
Watch the full episode and vote for your favourite shows from Pilot Week here