All About Saturday Night

Let’s set the scene. It’s a Saturday night, you’ve abandoned any plans that involve leaving your couch, you’ve got your PJs on, the pizza has just arrived and Rove is back on your TV dishing out the comedy gold.

Yep, that’s right. Rove is back and it feels good.

He has banded together some of the greatest comedians and entertainers from all over Australia to bring a live variety show to you on a Saturday night. What a way to send off Pilot Week.

His role of hosting is accompanied by brilliant voice-over comedy from Judith Lucy. She does a fantastic job of pacing the show while providing excellent banter with Rove.

He is clearly in his element and having a blast, which makes it really easy to laugh along with him. 

A few of the stand-out segments in his all star comedy line-up includes:

Mel Buttle talking tatts in Brizzy.

She wants people that are out and about in Brisbane to come and justify their tattoos to her. The comedy writes itself.

Merrick Watts in Melbourne, crashing a wedding.

The guests seem surprised and genuinely confused by his presence. It's amazing.

There’s a random family watching from their couch at home. Think Gogglebox, live.

Some fantastic stand-up comedy from Tom Gleeson.

Delta Goodrem undercover at a hardware store. 

She was such a great sport, although her undercover disguise could be improved.

A hilarious segment called The Raunchy Bachelor.

Beep out innocent words like ‘date’ and ‘rose’ and the show takes on a whole new meaning. Simple, but brilliant.

This satirical promo for a Pilot Week bio-pic of Mr Squiggle (which to be honest, would be amazing if it was actually created).

There’s even a cameo from P!nk. It’s terrific. She’s terrific.

After all the jokes are said and done, the night ends with a great musical performance from talented Australian artist, Conrad Sewell with ‘Healing Hands’.

It's a refreshing live program full of genuinely funny sketches, guest stars, interviews and music.

Watch the full episode and vote for your favourite shows from Pilot Week here

