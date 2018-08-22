10 play Trending

All About Kinne Tonight

One of the greatest YouTube comedians, Troy Kinne, is taking his hilarious sketches from the internet to your TV screen

Along with fellow funny YouTube star, Natalie Tran, he addresses the many issues we face day to day. Not the big issues, certainly not the important issues, but the leftover issues that you would normally brush to the side.

Pilot Week, Kinne Tonight, Channel Ten, 2018

He starts with one of the greatest gear-grinders of the decade – the inconsistency of supermarket delis.

Are they using the ticket system or not?

Pilot Week, Kinne Tonight, Channel Ten, 2018

The struggle is real and the frustration is paramount.

The rest of the show is a mix of skits that are refreshingly funny and a little too relatable. 

He provides us with a mix of prime content, including: pre-recorded segments, interviews and on-stage gags, all tied together by a stand-up comedy routine.

Some of the sketches include:

If Social Media Apps Were People

Pilot Week, Kinne Tonight, Channel Ten, 2018


Conversation Translations

Pilot Week, Kinne Tonight, Channel Ten, 2018


If We Spoke In The Supermarket The Way We Speak In Our Car

Pilot Week, Kinne Tonight, Channel Ten, 2018


And a very honest, revealing interview with Rob ‘Millsy’ Mills.

Pilot Week, Kinne Tonight, Channel Ten, 2018


The episode concludes with some heart-warming advice: “Try and make a stranger laugh. Even if it’s a fake laugh, it still counts’.

Watch the full episode and vote for your favourite shows from Pilot Week here

Another Pilot Week show that will have you in stitches is Drunk History

