All About Drunk History

Pour yourself a drink, put your feet up and watch some of the best comedians sink some bevs while giving you a light-hearted history lesson.

First up is Stephen Curry, hilariously recounting the history of Ned Kelly. It includes everything from the backstory, to the police chase and his famous final words – “such is life”.







We then get a lesson on Phar Lap from Rhys Darby. For comedic effect and most likely also for logistical reasons, Phar Lap is played by a man dressed up as a horse. It’s genius.







Who is the horse you may ask? None other than Ryan ‘Fitzy’ Fitzgerald. Perfect.







We learn how Phar Lap arrived on Australian land, how he was trained, his questionable relationship with the stable boy and how he came to his eventual death.







Watching these sloshed comedians animatedly retelling the tales of yesteryear is equally as entertaining as the re-enactments. The actors are terrific in playing out the story to match the questionable narration.

Perhaps the best part is the comedian’s drunken slur that replaces the voices of these characters in the re-enactments, stumbling and all.







It’s hilarious, entertaining and educational.

