All About Drunk History

Here's to Drunk History.

Pour yourself a drink, put your feet up and watch some of the best comedians sink some bevs while giving you a light-hearted history lesson.

Drunk History, Network Ten, Pilot Week, 2018

First up is Stephen Curry, hilariously recounting the history of Ned Kelly. It includes everything from the backstory, to the police chase and his famous final words – “such is life”.

Drunk History, Network Ten, Pilot Week, 2018


We then get a lesson on Phar Lap from Rhys Darby. For comedic effect and most likely also for logistical reasons, Phar Lap is played by a man dressed up as a horse. It’s genius. 

Drunk History, Pilot Week, Network Ten, 2018


Who is the horse you may ask? None other than Ryan ‘Fitzy’ Fitzgerald. Perfect.

Drunk History, Pilot Week, Network Ten, 2018


We learn how Phar Lap arrived on Australian land, how he was trained, his questionable relationship with the stable boy and how he came to his eventual death.

Drunk History, Pilot Week, Network Ten, 2018


Watching these sloshed comedians animatedly retelling the tales of yesteryear is equally as entertaining as the re-enactments. The actors are terrific in playing out the story to match the questionable narration. 

Perhaps the best part is the comedian’s drunken slur that replaces the voices of these characters in the re-enactments, stumbling and all.

Drunk History, Pilot Week, Network Ten, 2018


It’s hilarious, entertaining and educational.

Watch the full episode and vote for your favourite shows from Pilot Week here


