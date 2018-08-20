All About Disgrace!

Disgrace! is fronted by funny-man and ex-politician Sam Dastyari.

He hosts a panel of personalities including: Stephanie Rice (Olympic Gold Medalist), Greg Baxter (Communications Specialist), Peter Deppeler (Radio Producer) and Becky Lucas (Comedian).

They’ve also got newsreader Natasha Exelby standing by, informing you about everything you didn’t realise you needed to be outraged about.









These guys will have you giggling while questioning all that you know. They use jokes, insights and controversial opinions to break down and pull apart important, current, global issues.

Some of these issues include:

The danger of old posts coming back to haunt you on social media,







Roseanne’s “apology” video,

and the big questions we are burning to ask the notorious “Poo Jogger”.

This is the honest, risqué and self-deprecating new panel show you need in your life.