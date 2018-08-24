10 play Trending

All About Dave

All About Dave

For a humble, clever and refreshingly real sitcom, look no further than Dave

We follow Dave in his day-to-day activities as a father and struggling comedian in this scripted comedy based loosely on the real and humorous life of Dave O'Neil.

Dave, Dave O'Neil, Pilot Week, 2018

With Emily Taheny playing the part of his wife, we get a delightful insight into the hilarious family dynamic of the almost rich and famous.

Dave, Dave O'Neil, Pilot Week, 2018

It’s a self-deprecating, honest comedy starring some of Australia’s finest comedians in cameos.

There’s Dave Hughes,

Dave, Dave O'Neil, Pilot Week, 2018


Glenn Robbins,

Dave, Dave O'Neil, Pilot Week, 2018


Dave Thornton,

Dave, Dave O'Neil, Pilot Week, 2018


Dilruk Jayasinha,

Dave, Dave O'Neil, Pilot Week, 2018


and Brendan Fevola, to name a few.

Dave, Dave O'Neil, Pilot Week, 2018


From bad gigs to school fetes, get a look at the unreal life of Dave O’Neil.

Dave, Dave O'Neil, Pilot Week, 2018

Watch the full episode and vote for your favourite shows from Pilot Week here

For another quality comedy with a cameo from Dave Thornton, check out Kinne Tonight

