All About Dave

We follow Dave in his day-to-day activities as a father and struggling comedian in this scripted comedy based loosely on the real and humorous life of Dave O'Neil.

With Emily Taheny playing the part of his wife, we get a delightful insight into the hilarious family dynamic of the almost rich and famous.

It’s a self-deprecating, honest comedy starring some of Australia’s finest comedians in cameos.

There's Dave Hughes,







Glenn Robbins,







Dave Thornton,







Dilruk Jayasinha,







and Brendan Fevola, to name a few.







From bad gigs to school fetes, get a look at the unreal life of Dave O’Neil.

Watch the full episode and vote for your favourite shows from Pilot Week here

