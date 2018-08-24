All About Dave

We follow Dave in his day-to-day activities as a father and struggling comedian in this scripted comedy based loosely on the real and humorous life of Dave O'Neil.
With Emily Taheny playing the part of his wife, we get a delightful insight into the hilarious family dynamic of the almost rich and famous.
It’s a self-deprecating, honest comedy starring some of Australia’s finest comedians in cameos.
There’s Dave Hughes,
Glenn Robbins,
Dave Thornton,
Dilruk Jayasinha,
and Brendan Fevola, to name a few.
From bad gigs to school fetes, get a look at the unreal life of Dave O’Neil.