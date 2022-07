AACTA Awards 2021: All The Winners

The 2021 AACCTA Awards will air Wednesday, 8 December at 7.30 on 10 and 10 play on demand.

AACTA Award for Best Drama Series

WINNER: The Newsreader -- Joanna Werner, Michael Lucas, Werner Film Productions Pty Ltd / ABC

Clickbait -- Tony Ayres, Joanna Werner, Tom Hoffie, David Heyman, Matchbox Pictures, Tony Ayres Productions, Heyday Television / Netflix

Jack Irish -- Ian Collie, Matt Cameron, Jo Rooney, Andrew Knight, Rob Gibson, Easy Tiger Productions / ABC

Mr Inbetween -- Michele Bennett, Nash Edgerton, Scott Ryan, Blue-Tongue Films & Pariah Productions / Foxtel

Total Control -- Darren Dale, Rachel Griffiths, Stuart Page, Erin Bretherton, Blackfella Films / ABC

Wakefield -- Kristen Dunphy, Sam Meikle, Jason Burrows, Chloe Rickard, Ally Henville, Shay Spencer, Alex Mitchell, Jungle Entertainment / ABC

Wentworth -- Jo Porter, Pino Amenta, Fremantle / Foxtel

AACTA Award for Best Comedy Entertainment Program

WINNER: Hard Quiz -- Kevin Whyte, Chris Walker, Tom Gleeson, John Tabbagh, Thinkative Television & ABC / ABC

Dom and Adrian 2020 -- Ian Collie, Rob Gibson, Julia Corcoran, Easy Tiger / Stan

The Moth Effect -- Nick Boshier, Jazz Twemlow, Lauren Elliott, Jordana Johnson, Sophia Zachariou, Bunya Entertainment & Amazon Studios / Amazon Prime Video

Spicks And Specks -- Nick Hayden, Rachel Millar, Anthony Watt. ABC / ABC

The Weekly -- Kevin Whyte, Chris Walker, Charlie Pickering, Jo Long, Thinkative Television & ABC / ABC

AACTA Award for Best Comedy Performer

WINNER: Kitty Flanagan - Fisk

Mark Samual Bonanno - Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House Of Fun

Tom Gleeson - Hard Quiz

Broden Kelly - Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House Of Fun

Sarah Kendall - Frayed

Nakkiah Lui - Preppers

Luke McGregor - Rosehaven

Celia Pacquola - Rosehaven

AACTA Award for Best Direction in Film

WINNER: Nitram - Justin Kurzel

The Dry - Rob Connolly

The Furnace - Roderick MacKay

High Ground - Stephen Maxwell Johnson

Penguin Bloom - Glendyn Ivin

AACTA Award for Best Documentary

WINNER: My Name Is Gulpilil -- Molly Reynolds (Dir.), Rolf de Heer, Peter Djigirr, David Gulpilil, Vertigo Productions

Girls Can't Surf -- Christopher Nelius (Dir.), Michaela Perske, Pursekey Productions & Finch

I'm Wanita -- Matthew Walker (Dir.), Carolina Sorensen, Clare Lewis, Tait Brady, People Productions

Playing With Sharks -- Sally Aitken (Dir.), Bettina Dalton, WildBear Entertainment

Strong Female Lead -- Tosca Looby (Dir.), Karina Holden, Northern Pictures

When The Camera Stopped Rolling -- Jane Castle (Dir.), Pat Fiske, Bower Bird Films & Freckled Duck Films

AACTA Award for Best Entertainment Program

WINNER: Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras 2021 -- Paul Clarke, Stephanie Werrett, Josh Martin, Blink TV / SBS

Australian Ninja Warrior -- Margaret Bashfield, Jo Thatcher, Dave Forrester, Ashleigh Ryan, Endemol Shine Australia / Nine Network

LEGO® Masters Australia -- David McDonald, Di Yang, Endemol Shine Australia / Nine Network

The Masked Singer -- Sean Kneale, Karen Greene, Warner Bros International Productions Pty Ltd / Network 10

Mastermind -- Lucy De Luca, Damian McDermott, SBS & BBC Studios Australia / SBS

The Voice -- Leigh Aramberri, Chloe Baker, Jaala Webster, Majella Wiemars, Beth Hart, ITV Studios / Seven Network

AACTA Award for Best Factual Entertainment Program

WINNER: Love on the Spectrum -- Jenni Wilks, Karina Holden, Cian O'Clery, Northern Pictures / ABC

Australia Talks -- Nick Hayden, Melina Wicks, Tom Whitty, Julie Hanna, ABC / ABC

Courtney Act's One Plus One -- Courtney Act, Annie White, Jamie Cummins, Loni Cooper, ABC / ABC

Gogglebox Australia -- David McDonald, Kerrie Kerr, Endemol Shine Australia / Foxtel

The Project -- Sarah Thornton, Christopher Bendall , Network 10 & Roving Enterprises / Network Ten

You Can't Ask That -- Frances O'Riordan, Kirk Docker, Josh Schmidt, ABC / ABC

AACTA Award for Best Film

WINNER: Nitram -- Nick Batzias, Virginia Whitwell, Justin Kurzel, Shaun Grant, GoodThing Productions

The Dry -- Bruna Papandrea, Jodi Matterson, Steve Hutensky, Rob Connolly, Eric Bana, The Dry Film Production Pty Ltd

The Furnace -- Timothy White, Tenille Kennedy, Southern Light Films & The Koop

High Ground -- David Jowsey, Maggie Miles, Witiyana Marika, Greer Simpkin, Stephen Maxwell Johnson, Maxo, Bunya Productions & Savage Films

Penguin Bloom -- Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Emma J Cooper, Naomi Watts, Jodi Matterson, Penguin Bloom Film

Rams -- Janelle Landers, Aidan O'Bryan, WBMC

AACTA Award for Best Lead Actor in a Drama presented by Foxtel

WINNER: Scott Ryan — Mr Inbetween

Rudi Dharmalingam — Wakefield

Guy Pearce — Jack Irish

Sam Reid — The Newsreader

Richard Roxburgh — Fires

AACTA Award for Best Lead Actor in Film

WINNER: Caleb Landry Jones — Nitram

Simon Baker — High Ground

Eric Bana — The Dry

Ahmed Malek — The Furnace

Jacob Junior Nayinggul — High Ground

AACTA Award for Best Lead Actress in a Drama presented by Foxtel

WINNER: Anna Torv — The Newsreader

Deborah Mailman — Total Control

Mandy McElhinney — Wakefield

Miranda Otto — Fires

Pamela Rabe — Wentworth

AACTA Award for Best Lead Actress in Film

WINNER: Judy Davis — Nitram

Rose Byrne — Peter Rabbit 2

Noni Hazlehurst — June Again

Genevieve O’Reilly — The Dry

Naomi Watts — Penguin Bloom

AACTA Award for Best Lifestyle Program

WINNER: Grand Designs Australia -- Michael O'Neill, Brooke Bayve, Fremantle / Foxtel

Adam and Poh's Malaysia in Australia -- Adam Liaw, Mike Cardillo, i8 Studio / SBS

The Cook Up with Adam Liaw -- Olivia Hoopmann, Bruce Walters, SBS / SBS

Gardening Australia -- Gill Lomas, ABC / ABC

The Living Room -- Sarah Thornton, Ciaran Flannery, Nicole Rogers, Kate Witchard, Network 10 / Network 10

Love it or List it Australia -- Karen Warner, Geoff Fitzpatrick, Howard Myers, John Luscombe, Beyond Productions / Foxtel

AACTA Award for Best Miniseries or Telefeature

WINNER: Fires -- Tony Ayres, Andrea Denholm, Liz Watts, Belinda Chayko, Elisa Argenzio, Tony Ayres Production / ABC

A Sunburnt Christmas -- Fiona Eagger, Deb Cox, Lisa Scott, Mike Jones, Drew Grove, Every Cloud Productions / Stan

The End -- Rachel Gardner, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Samantha Strauss, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Louise Smith, See-Saw Films / Foxtel

New Gold Mountain -- Kylie du Fresne, Elisa Argenzio, Goalpost Television Pty Ltd / SBS

The Unusual Suspects -- Angie Fielder, Polly Staniford, Naomi Just, Vonne Patiag, Aquarius Films / SBS

AACTA Award for Best Reality Program

WINNER: MasterChef Australia -- Marty Benson, Adam Fergusson, Eoin Maher, Endemol Shine Australia / Network 10

The Amazing Race Australia -- Sophia Mogford, Rikkie Proost, Evan Wilkes, Cathie Scott, Eureka Productions / Network 10

Australian Survivor: Brains v Brawn -- Keely Sonntag, Di Yang, Amelia Fisk, Adam Fergusson, Endemol Shine Australia / Network 10

The Block -- David Barbour, Julian Cress, Cavalier Television / Nine Network

Luxe Listings Sydney -- Paul Franklin, Chris Culvenor, Rikkie Proost, Eureka Productions & Amazon Studios / Amazon Prime Video

The Real Housewives of Melbourne -- Pip Rubira, Neil Singh, Natalie Brosnan, Matchbox Pictures / Foxtel

AACTA Award for Best Screenplay in Television

WINNER: Mr Inbetween - Episode 6: Ray Who? — Scott Ryan

The Newsreader - Episode 1: Three, Two, One… — Michael Lucas

The Newsreader - Episode 5: No More Lies — Kim Ho, Michael Lucas

Total Control - Episode 1: Aftermath — Stuart Page

Wakefield - Episode 5 — Sam Meikle

AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama

WINNER: William McInnes — The Newsreader

Harry Greenwood— Wakefield

Matt Nable — Mr Inbetween

Stephen Peacocke— The Newsreader

Justin Rosniak — Mr Inbetween

AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actor in Film

WINNER: Anthony LaPaglia — Nitram

Michael Caton — Rams

Baykali Ganambarr — The Furnace

Sean Mununggurr — High Ground

Jack Thompson — High Ground

AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama

WINNER: Rachel Griffiths — Total Control

Michelle Lim Davidson — The Newsreader

Marg Downey — The Newsreader

Harriet Dyer — Wakefield

Noni Hazlehurst — The End

AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actress in Film

WINNER: Essie Davis — Nitram

Claudia Karvan — June Again

Esmerelda Marimowa — High Ground

Miranda Tapsell — The Dry

Jacki Weaver — Penguin Bloom

Favourite Australian Actor

WINNER: Eric Bana

Asher Keddie

Deborah Mailman

Celia Pacquola

Pamela Rabe

Favourite Australian Film

WINNER: The Dry

A Sunburnt Christmas

Mortal Kombat

Penguin Bloom

Peter Rabbit 2

Favourite Australian TV Drama

WINNER: Wentworth – Foxtel

Clickbait – Netflix

Home & Away – Seven Network

Jack Irish – ABC

Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) – Seven Network

Favourite Australian TV Host

WINNER: Costa Georgiadis – Gardening Australia – ABC

Carrie Bickmore – The Project – Network 10

Hamish Blake – LEGO® Masters Australia – Nine Network

Tom Gleeson – Hard Quiz – ABC

Adam Hills – Spicks and Specks – ABC

Favourite Australian Competition Reality Show

WINNER: Lego Masters – Nine Network

Australian Survivor: Brains V Brawn – Network 10

The Block – Nine Network

MasterChef Australia – Network 10

The Voice Australia – Seven Network

Favourite Australian Entertainment Show

WINNER: Gardening Australia – ABC

Anh’s Brush with Fame – ABC

Bondi Rescue – Network 10

Gogglebox Australia – Foxtel/Network Ten

Have you Been Paying Attention? – Network 10

Favourite Australian Digital Comedy Creator

WINNER: Sooshi Mango

Christian Hull

Jimmy Rees

Millie Ford

Sam Cotton

