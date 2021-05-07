A New Wave Of Teen Drama Here To Make A Splash

Forget what you know about television for young people, because this daring new series will blow the genre out of the water.

A captivating new series created specifically (which means they’ll actually want to watch it) for contemporary teen viewers, Dive Club will kick off with a movie length premiere Monday, 29 May at 6pm on 10 Shake and 10 Play on demand.

If you want your 13 year old thinking you’re a #coolmum, then get them off their iPads and on to Dive Club. Why not invite their besties over for a Saturday night slumber party? The parentals supervising can kick back enjoying some mummy and daddy “juice”, while being assured that the series, despite being bolder than any children’s drama we have ever produced, is still safe and appropriate viewing for young minds.

Dive Club is the story of 16-year-olds Maddie, Lauren, Anna and Stevie. On the surface they’re regular teenagers navigating life, friendship and romance, but under the water the skilled divers enter a whole new world of adventure.

It’s an idyllic existence that’s suddenly shattered when Cape Mercy is battered by a cyclone and Lauren, the group’s charismatic trailblazer, goes missing. The mystery of her disappearance, the arrival of a new friend, Izzie, and with suspicious holes in the official investigation, the girls are plunged into a desperate search of their own that raises more questions the deeper they dive.

With a storyline that hooks you from the start, the 12 episode series has standout performances from a talented, young cast including Miah Madden (Australia Day, The Unlisted), Georgia-May Davis (Young Talent Time, Disney Backstage Pass), Sana’a Shaik (Reckoning, 2067), Mercy Cornwall (The Heights) and newcomer Aubri Ibrag.

Network 10 is extremely proud to continue its commitment to entertainment for younger audiences with Dive Club, a series that will take Australian made production in the Young Adult genre to a whole new level.

Created and produced by The Steve Jaggi Company, and filmed entirely on location in Far North Queensland, Dive Club is a Network 10 and Netflix co-production, with major production funding from Screen Australia and support from Screen Queensland.