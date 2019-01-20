8 Signs You're Falling For Your Fiancé's Sister

1. You propose to a man less than 24-hours after sharing a passionate kiss with his hot, younger sister. That’s a sure-fire sign that you’re looking to distract yourself from the possibility that you may feel the same way she does.

2. You get her to zip up your engagement party dress because you desire the soft touch of her fingers compared to the rough, callus-y ones your mechanic fiancé is sporting.

3. You become ‘concerned’ (read: jealous) when your very tipsy and very single sister-to-be prefers hooking up with water polo jocks at a bar than hanging around with you and your man as the third wheel.

4. You be hugging yo’ man when the clock strikes 12, but looking over your shoulder at his sister who just 5 seconds earlier you were begging to stay with so she wouldn’t be bringing in the New Year alone.

5.You’re caught in a siege with a crazed gun-toting lunatic and you offer your own life in order to protect hers.

6. You grab her hand for a lingering post-siege moment.

7. You get so caught up in conversation – at a picnic – that hours fly by and you almost forget you’ve got a florist appointment with your soon-to-be husband.

8. You picnic together.

