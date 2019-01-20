10 play Trending

HomeExtrasArticlesQuizzes
Back

8 Signs You're Falling For Your Fiancé's Sister

8 Signs You're Falling For Your Fiancé's Sister

Torn between the love of your life and his sister? Here are the signs that may make you want to rethink your entire relationship!

neighbours, chloe brennan, elly conway, 8 signs you're falling for your fiance's sister, 2019, 10 peach, mark brennan

1. You propose to a man less than 24-hours after sharing a passionate kiss with his hot, younger sister. That’s a sure-fire sign that you’re looking to distract yourself from the possibility that you may feel the same way she does.

neighbours, chloe brennan, elly conway, 8 signs you're falling for your fiance's sister, 2019, 10 peach, mark brennan

2. You get her to zip up your engagement party dress because you desire the soft touch of her fingers compared to the rough, callus-y ones your mechanic fiancé is sporting.

neighbours, chloe brennan, elly conway, 8 signs you're falling for your fiance's sister, 2019, 10 peach, mark brennan

3. You become ‘concerned’ (read: jealous) when your very tipsy and very single sister-to-be prefers hooking up with water polo jocks at a bar than hanging around with you and your man as the third wheel.

neighbours, chloe brennan, elly conway, 8 signs you're falling for your fiance's sister, 2019, 10 peach, mark brennan

4. You be hugging yo’ man when the clock strikes 12, but looking over your shoulder at his sister who just 5 seconds earlier you were begging to stay with so she wouldn’t be bringing in the New Year alone.

neighbours, chloe brennan, elly conway, 8 signs you're falling for your fiance's sister, 2019, 10 peach, mark brennan

5.You’re caught in a siege with a crazed gun-toting lunatic and you offer your own life in order to protect hers.

neighbours, chloe brennan, elly conway, 8 signs you're falling for your fiance's sister, 2019, 10 peach, mark brennan

6. You grab her hand for a lingering post-siege moment.

neighbours, chloe brennan, elly conway, 8 signs you're falling for your fiance's sister, 2019, 10 peach, mark brennan

7. You get so caught up in conversation – at a picnic – that hours fly by and you almost forget you’ve got a florist appointment with your soon-to-be husband.

neighbours, elly conway, chloe brennan, neighbours, marquee, 10 peach, 2019

8. You picnic together.

What will Elly do? Watch Neighbours 6.30 weeknights on 10 Peach or catch up on 10 play to find out

Apply Now For Ex On The Beach
NEXT STORY

Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

    Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

    MTV US & Paramount+ are looking for couples and singles to be part of an exciting new version of their smash hit dating show.
    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
    The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

    The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

    There’s nothing funny about watching an extremely bad stand-up set, or is there?
    ‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

    ‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

    As part of the Pilot Showcase, Nikki Osborne brings her viral character to life in The Bush Blonde vs the World.
    Courtney’s Closet Brings You 'Good Conversation With An Even Better Transformation'

    Courtney’s Closet Brings You 'Good Conversation With An Even Better Transformation'

    One of Australia’s most iconic drag queens is coming to 10 play on July 4.