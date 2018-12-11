10 play Trending

5 Things You Should Know About Tell Me A Story

The new, dark, psychological thriller that will have you HOOKED

Tell Me A Story  is the new 10 All Access show that basically takes all your favourite childhood stories, twists them into real-life scenarios and makes them dark AF. 


Here are the 5 things you need to know about the show before you jump in for the nail-biting viewing that'll have you on the edge of your seat, and then on the floor, and then crawling into your bed going to your happy place in your mind.


1. It's created  by Kevin Williamson. You know, the dark brains behind horror classics like Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and the other classic (although not so much a horror) - Dawson's Creek. The man knows how to produce thrills and chills.

Tell Me A Story


2. It takes classic fairy tales such as The Three Little Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood and Hansel and Gretel, then twists them into modern day, totally believable horror crime stories. Honestly, it's equally terrifying and brilliant.

Tell Me A Story


3. It stars Paul Wesley from The Vampire Diaries, and Danielle Campbell from Vampire Diaries spin off - The Originals. These guys know how to act in a very dark environment. Literally. Vampire joke, anyone? 

Tell Me A Story

4. It's made for 10 All Access which means it doesn't need to follow the rules of broadcast TV - a.k.a. it's some seriously dark viewing that you will not be able to tear your eyes away from.

Tell Me A Story


5. Don't expect the supernatural - there's no ghosts, powers, witches or vampires here. Just good old-fashioned serial killers, blood and gore. 

Tell Me A Story


Watch the first episode of Tell Me A Story 9.30 tonight on 10 or catch up on 10 play. New episodes are only available on 10 All Access.


