5 Things You Should Know About Tell Me A Story

Tell Me A Story is the new 10 All Access show that basically takes all your favourite childhood stories, twists them into real-life scenarios and makes them dark AF.





Here are the 5 things you need to know about the show before you jump in for the nail-biting viewing that'll have you on the edge of your seat, and then on the floor, and then crawling into your bed going to your happy place in your mind.





1. It's created by Kevin Williamson. You know, the dark brains behind horror classics like Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and the other classic (although not so much a horror) - Dawson's Creek. The man knows how to produce thrills and chills.







2. It takes classic fairy tales such as The Three Little Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood and Hansel and Gretel, then twists them into modern day, totally believable horror crime stories. Honestly, it's equally terrifying and brilliant.







3. It stars Paul Wesley from The Vampire Diaries, and Danielle Campbell from Vampire Diaries spin off - The Originals. These guys know how to act in a very dark environment. Literally. Vampire joke, anyone?

4. It's made for 10 All Access which means it doesn't need to follow the rules of broadcast TV - a.k.a. it's some seriously dark viewing that you will not be able to tear your eyes away from.







5. Don't expect the supernatural - there's no ghosts, powers, witches or vampires here. Just good old-fashioned serial killers, blood and gore.







Watch the first episode of Tell Me A Story 9.30 tonight on 10 or catch up on 10 play. New episodes are only available on 10 All Access.



