5 Reasons We Can't Wait For Lisa To Join The Project

She’s the real deal

You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who knows the Aussie media landscape better than Lisa. Let’s not forget that her career kicked off at the tender age of 21 as editor of Dolly magazine. Two years hosting Weekend Sunrise on Seven and a ten-year stint on Nine’s Today have cemented her reputation as a respected, experienced and much-loved journo and TV presenter. We can’t wait to see what Lisa brings to the tenth season of The Project.

Her brilliant career

Lisa’s enjoyed many ‘pinch me’ moments throughout her rich and varied career. Topping her list is an interview – and personal jet tour of Sydney – with John Travolta, and The Sound of Music 50th anniversary celebration that reunited some of her favourite actors. She has never shied away from hard-hitting issues, either, speaking with relatives of victims of the Lindt Cafe siege just days after the tragic event, and calling out the Fifty Shades of Grey film as glamourising domestic violence. A proud women’s advocate, Lisa bravely underwent a mammogram live on-air in 2013 to raise awareness about regular check-ups.

She’s a Project fan

Ahead of her hosting debut, Lisa’s admitted to being a bit of a fan of the TV WEEK Logie award-winning program. “I can't wait to start at The Project and join a team I've long admired,” she said. It seems that the feeling is mutual, with her soon-to-be co-hosts Peter Helliar and Carrie Bickmore both taking to Twitter to wish their new workmate a warm welcome.

She’s fitting right in

From the looks of the recently released promos, Lisa is fitting in nicely with Project panelists Carrie, Peter and Waleed Aly. While all three are helping her settle in behind the desk, it’s Pete who’s offering up essential tips, such as “don’t forget to wear pants.” We’re sure Lisa is very appreciative, Pete!

You can get your Lisa fix on Sundays, too

Not only will Lisa be appearing on The Project during the week, she’ll also team up with Hamish Macdonald on Sunday nights. We can’t think of a better way to ease out of the weekend and into the working week than with Lisa, Hamish, Tommy Little and Rachel Corbett on The Sunday Project. Thankfully, there’s not that much longer to wait, with Lisa’s hosting duties starting Sunday 28 January.

The Project airs 6.30 Sunday to Friday on TEN