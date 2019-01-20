10's New Drama Five Bedrooms Is Gonna Be A Real Treat

Five Bedrooms tells the story of a group of very different people, with very different backgrounds, at very different stages of life. All bonded by where they found themselves seated at a wedding - the singles table.

After a few too many champagnes (and wines and whiskies and beers), the solution to all of their problems seems to be this one rather insane idea – buying a house together.

A really big, five-bedroom house.

Ridiculous, right? A recipe for disaster, surely? But the more they consider it, the more they start to think their alcohol-fuelled idea might actually have some merit.

Kat Stewart, Stephen Peacocke, Doris Younane, Katie Robertson, Roy Joseph, Kate Jenkinson and Hugh Sheridan are just some of the fabulous actors starring in this brand new local drama series.

Network 10’s Head of Drama, Rick Maier, described the series as ‘brilliantly original’ and ‘sharp’, pointing out that ‘We have our families, and we also have the random people we collect on the way.’

So true. (Some we might even like more than our families).

Screen Australia’s Head of Content, Sally Caplan, described Christine Bartlett and Michael Lucas’s scripts as ‘intelligent and relatable’ while expressing how keen she is to see ‘this talented and diverse cast bring these characters to life’.

Five Bedrooms will commence filming in Melbourne tomorrow and is a Hoodlum Entertainment production for Network 10.