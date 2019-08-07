10 play Trending

HomeExtrasArticlesQuizzes
Back

10's Going Rove On Saturdays

10's Going Rove On Saturdays

Last year’s Pilot Week gave us a taste of what would happen if we gave an hour of live television to the least responsible people in the country - Rove McManus and his comedy friends.

Now Rove and his team are back for a six-week series, and Saturday nights will never be the same

Broadcast live in front of a studio audience, Saturday Night Rove will be a freewheeling comedy hour, as Rove plays host to some of Australia’s funniest comedians who will drop by for a bevy and become your new Saturday night besties. The show’s only rule: leave your dignity at the door, we’re just here for the laughs.

Joining these comedy superstars each week will be series regulars Alex Lee, Alex Jae and Justin Hamilton. And then there’s the queen of Australian comedy, Judith Lucy, whose iconically dry voice will be presiding over absolutely everything and sparing absolutely nothing.

Rove McManus said: ‘It’s great to be back doing what I love most, which is causing trouble in a live television studio. I’m also looking forward to the idea that, whether you are staying in or on your way out, we can be a hub for people to come and hang out on their Saturday night. Plus, our drinks won’t be anywhere near as overpriced."

Rove McManus is back, and Saturday nights are about to get a whole lot looser.

Saturday Night Rove premieres 7.30 Saturday 24 August on 10 and 10 play

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer
NEXT STORY

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

Advertisement

Related Articles

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer Australia. Coming Soon To 10 And 10 Play.
Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

MTV US are looking for couples and singles to be part of an exciting new version of their smash hit dating show.
The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

There’s nothing funny about watching an extremely bad stand-up set, or is there?
‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

As part of the Pilot Showcase, Nikki Osborne brings her viral character to life in The Bush Blonde vs the World.