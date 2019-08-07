10's Going Rove On Saturdays

Now Rove and his team are back for a six-week series, and Saturday nights will never be the same

Broadcast live in front of a studio audience, Saturday Night Rove will be a freewheeling comedy hour, as Rove plays host to some of Australia’s funniest comedians who will drop by for a bevy and become your new Saturday night besties. The show’s only rule: leave your dignity at the door, we’re just here for the laughs.

Joining these comedy superstars each week will be series regulars Alex Lee, Alex Jae and Justin Hamilton. And then there’s the queen of Australian comedy, Judith Lucy, whose iconically dry voice will be presiding over absolutely everything and sparing absolutely nothing.

Rove McManus said: ‘It’s great to be back doing what I love most, which is causing trouble in a live television studio. I’m also looking forward to the idea that, whether you are staying in or on your way out, we can be a hub for people to come and hang out on their Saturday night. Plus, our drinks won’t be anywhere near as overpriced."

Saturday Night Rove premieres 7.30 Saturday 24 August on 10 and 10 play