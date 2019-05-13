10's Election Coverage: Sausages And Smart People

Hosted by Sandra Sully, Hamish Macdonald and Chris Bath, with key insights from The Project’s Waleed Aly and 10’s political editor Peter van Onselen, 10 News First Your Vote will deliver a smart conversation with results as they happen on this Saturday’s election night, live from 5pm.

Christopher Pyne, Kristina Keneally, Sam Dastyari and Trent Zimmerman will also be on board to bring political firepower to the coverage, which includes exclusive predictions supported by the latest immersive graphics technology. Natarsha Belling will keep us updated with the latest in breaking news and Hugh Riminton will work through the numbers with experienced pollster, James Stewart.

But it won’t be ALL numbers and predictions on the night. Before all the super serious stuff begins, Studio 10 hosts Sarah Harris, Joe Hildebrand and Angela Bishop are throwing a Studio 10 Aussie Poll Party from 3pm and will be cooking up some delicious snags that will rival anything you would find at your local Bunnings. The democracy sausages of dreams! You beauty!

To get us even more into the election mood, music stars John Williamson, Missy Higgins and San Cisco will take stage with special performances to help farmers in need, while entertainment reporter turned IAC’s King of the Jungle Richard Reid will party it up with fellow campmate and politician Jacqui Lambie in Tassie.

Another former jungle buddy, Yvie Jones, will gate-crash a special event and Studio 10’s Denise Drysdale will be on the tongs beachside on the Goldy with her own take on election day.

May the best party win!