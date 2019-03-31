10 play Trending

HomeExtrasArticlesQuizzes
Back

10 Tear-Jerking Moments From The Happiest Minute

10 Tear-Jerking Moments From The Happiest Minute

Grab a box of tissues, put on some James Blunt and get ready to weep my friends, because watching these beautiful souls being surprised with a free holiday is about to make your day!

There’s a lot of things to love about Sunday Night Takeaway, but hands-down, The Happiest Minute is one of the best parts of the show, nay, the week.

If you’re unfamiliar with how it goes down, Chris and Julia have one minute (although let’s be real, it’s more like three minutes) to surprise as many people in the audience as they can with a free holiday. These people have been secretly nominated for the prize by friends, family or colleagues. Therefore, all the winners are basically angels that have had some hard times and are in need of a little cheering up. It’s honest, genuine, and one of the most heart-warming things happening on TV right now.

Chris and Julia's Sunday Night Takeaway, The Happiest Minute

Let’s take a look at the top 10 tear-jerking moments we’ve seen so far. Get ready to feel all the feels.

1. Here’s Patricia, her husband passed away last year and at 85 years young, she’s decided to renew her passport and not give up on life. You do you, Patricia!

Chris and Julia's Sunday Night Takeaway, The Happiest Minute

2. Lily was diagnosed with cancer at 8-months-old and has been through countless treatments of chemo, all the while staying so strong with a smile on her face. Here’s her reaction to finding out she’s going on her first holiday - a trip to Hawaii. The tears are real.

Chris and Julia's Sunday Night Takeaway, The Happiest Minute

3. Jennifer’s son surprised his mum with a heartfelt message. She is a rock for their family and was always there for her sick daughter, Shari. Even though Shari has now passed away, Jennifer has continued to show so much strength and courage for their whole family. I’m not crying, you’re crying.

Chris and Julia's Sunday Night Takeaway, The Happiest Minute

4. Dani took in her son’s best friend, Jake when he needed a home. She hadn’t seen Jake in 5 years and he flew from Japan to deliver her the surprise boarding pass in person. BEST SURPRISE EVER!

Chris and Julia's Sunday Night Takeaway, The Happiest Minute

5. Justine started a dance school in her community for kids with special needs, as her own daughter loves to dance and there was nowhere that would cater for her. She has now taught over 200 children with special needs. What an actual angel.

Chris and Julia's Sunday Night Takeaway, The Happiest Minute

6. Kelly’s 5-year-old son was diagnosed with a rare cancer. This week, after many tests and treatments he’s finally been given the all clear. Now she can relax and reboot with a holiday. Honestly, look at her face. It’s too much.

Chris and Julia's Sunday Night Takeaway, The Happiest Minute

7. After Amanda and Matt lost everything in a huge house fire, their friend Karen gave them everything they needed and helped them rebuild their lives. They nominated her for the free holiday, and then Chris and Julia gave them tickets for a holiday too. It’s a double surprise and it’s so damn beautiful. Everybody gets a holiday.

Chris and Julia's Sunday Night Takeaway, The Happiest Minute
Chris and Julia's Sunday Night Takeaway, The Happiest Minute

8. Courtney, this young girl, saved her Dad’s life by giving him emergency CPR and over 600 chest compressions. He literally would not be alive if it wasn’t for her acting fast that day. He even submitted this beautiful message which had us wiping tears off the keyboards at our desks.

Chris and Julia's Sunday Night Takeaway, The Happiest Minute

9. Karen and Ryan lost their 6-month-old baby, Rio. They started a charity called Rio’s Legacy to help raise money for children’s hospitals and have already raised over $200,000. These people deserve 200 holidays.

Chris and Julia's Sunday Night Takeaway, The Happiest Minute

10. Finally, we have Max. He was told by multiple doctors that he’d never be able to walk and look at him proudly standing, jumping with joy at a free holiday - defying all the odds.

Chris and Julia's Sunday Night Takeaway, The Happiest Minute

BRB, calling our loved ones.

Chris and Julia's Sunday Night Takeaway, The Happiest Minute

It was honestly so difficult to pick just 10 out of all these amazing stories of strength and selflessness - and we still have more episodes to come!

Watch Sunday Night Takeaway, Sunday nights at 7.30 on 10 or catch up on 10 play

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer
NEXT STORY

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

    Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

    The Masked Singer Australia. Coming Soon To 10 And 10 Play.
    Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

    Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

    MTV US are looking for couples and singles to be part of an exciting new version of their smash hit dating show.
    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
    The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

    The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

    There’s nothing funny about watching an extremely bad stand-up set, or is there?
    ‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

    ‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

    As part of the Pilot Showcase, Nikki Osborne brings her viral character to life in The Bush Blonde vs the World.