10 Shake Transmitting From 6.00am On Sunday, 27 September

It’s official. The time has finally come for your face-to-face introduction to the newest member of the Network 10 family with 10 Shake unpacking its boxes and finding its home on your screens from 6.00am on Sunday, 27 September.

Every day from 6.00am – 6.00pm will boast programs just for the kids. For the first time on free-to-air TV, the young ones will be able to tune into The Loud House, Henry Danger, Sam & Cat and The Thundermans.

But that’s not all! Long-time favourites like SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, Dora The Explorer, Butterbean’s Café and locally produced, READY SET DANCE, Totally Wild and Scope will keep the tiny, small and medium sized humans of Australia educated and entertained on 10 Shake.

From 6.00pm each night, when it’s time for the grown-ups to reclaim the remote, The Charlotte Show, Teen Mom Australia (Season 1), Ridiculousness (Season 8), Catfish: The TV Show (Season 6) and The Daily Show With Trevor Noah will make their free-to-air debuts while The Late Late Show With James Corden, Comedy Central Roasts, Drunk History US, Ex On The Beach UK and Lip Sync Battle will have you debating, laughing and gasping until it’s time for your head to hit the pillow.

Get ready to shake it like a polaroid picture because 10 Shake is well and truly on its way.

Watch on Channel 13 or 10 play live stream and catch up on your favourites on 10 play from 6.00 Sunday, 27 September.