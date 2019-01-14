10 Play's Weekly Meal Planner For The New Year, New You

Meatless Monday

It’s just another Manic Monday. You wish it were Sunday, because you’ve barely made it through the day due to the big bosses being on your back. Never fear, this meatless Veggie Noodle Stir Fry by Jamie Oliver can be whipped up in less than 20, leaving you with more time to binge watch your favourite Channel 10 shows on 10 play. Winning!

Taco Tuesday

Tacos and Tuesday. They go together like peas and carrots.

For real though, name something better than Taco Tuesday. Go on... we’ll wait.

There really is nothing more satisfying than devouring those delicious morsels of flavour, especially if they’re paired with a cheeky marg or two. But it’s a work day, and we promised to stop mid-week drinking in the new year, so a glass of chilled alkaline water is going to have to suffice. These Chicken Tacos by The Living Room’s Miguel Maestre are sure to hit the sweet spot, and although they take a little over an hour to prep and cook, they are well worth the wait!

Wednesday Hump Day

Congratulations, you’re officially halfway through the working week. If you haven’t lost your s#!t at anyone, treat yo’self with this delicious Lamb and Spinach Turkish Pizza. It tastes so good, you may never order fast food pizza again!

'It's Nearly Friday' Thursday

Question: How good is curry?

Answer: VERY GOOD

Guys, Friday is nigh and we know you’re feeling very Kitty Forman. This Lamb and Chickpea Curry Recipe is one from the Jamie Oliver archives (honestly, sometimes we don’t deserve him) and is a taste sensation for all spice lovers out there. If you can’t handle the heat, omit the chilli and opt for a mild curry powder.

TGI Friday

Yass, TGIF!

Everyone is in a good mood and the sun is still shining while you have a few cheeky glasses of rosé at the local bar after work. While it seems tempting to order a saucy pasta dish from the local Italian joint on the way home, this delicious Potato Gnocchi with Pesto Recipe will have you channeling your inner Gennaro Contaldo. Although the recipe calls for homemade gnocchi, we totally won’t judge if you buy a pre-made packet to cut the time in half.

Also, if you want to up your protein intake, add some chicken breast to the dish. Drool worthy!

Sunny Saturday

Ah, Saturday. Our second favourite ‘S’ word after ‘Summer’. A day best spent in your cozzies down at the beach with mates. Come night time, you find yourself scrolling through a food delivery app, wondering which cuisine you fancy.

STOP.

STEP AWAY FROM THE PHONE!

Don’t waste your hard-earned money on a meal that’ll probably turn up cold. These American Beef and Bacon Burgers by Matt Preston will feel like a ‘take out’ meal, but will probably be better for you than anything you can get under Golden Arches.

Sunday Sesh

How is it Sunday already?!

Give yourself a pat on the back – you've survived the first week of your new year’s resolution to cook more. Don’t worry, we haven’t forgotten to give you a seafood recipe! This Almond Crusted Snapper With Wilted Greens Recipe is light and fresh (necessary after last night's burgs), and will provide you with vitamin A, potassium and omega-3 fatty acids. Exactly what you need to prepare yourself for the next working week!