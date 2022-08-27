10 play Welcomes To The Ring, WOW - Women Of Wrestling

WOW - Women Of Wrestling, the world’s premier all-female sports entertainment entity, which will premiere exclusively on 10 play.

WOW, the only all-female wrestling organisation with a global TV footprint, has been licensed to 10 play in Australia by Paramount Global Content Distribution as an exclusive premiere, marking the largest-ever distribution deal in the history of women’s wrestling. The full season one of WOW, along with the premiere episode of season two will launch on 10 play from Sunday, 18 September at 9am, with new episodes of season two available weekly, date and day with the release in the United States.

Led by the larger-than-life WOW Superheroes and their in-ring rivalries, WOW is an action-packed saga that plays out at high-energy live events. Showcasing supreme athleticism, dramatic and inspiring storylines, WOW is centered 24/7 around empowering and uplifting women and fans around the world.

Among the WOW Superheroes stepping into the ring is our very own Princess Aussie. Having started her reign in Brisbane Australia, Princess Aussie rules the ring at WOW and each victory is a testament to her redefinition of the word ‘princess’. She wants young girls to see that being a princess is so much more than the fairy tales; it’s being a courageous, strong warrior who can take on the world.

Princess Aussie said: “Being a part of the WOW team of Superheroes is a dream come true and I can’t wait for my fellow Aussies to see the show as I represent our beautiful land down under in the ring!”.

WOW is owned by trailblazing sports executive Jeanie Buss and was created by David McLane, founder of the original GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. Global professional wrestling superstar, screenwriter, mental health advocate and New York Times bestselling author AJ Mendez serves as executive producer and colour commentator.

“From sports to politics to business and beyond, women’s voices are being heard louder than ever, and the Superheroes of WOW couldn’t be more excited to step into the ring on September 18 and join this revolution,” said WOW owner, Jeanie Buss.

WOW – Women Of Wrestling premieres 9am Sunday, September 18, only on 10 Play