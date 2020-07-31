10 play New Releases: August 2020

If you’re a fan of Hawaii Five-0, Law & Order SVU, one of the many kinds/types/versions of NCIS or any of 10’s other crime shows, boy do we have some goodies that you’re going to LOVE! Aspiring TV detectives - get ready to eat your hearts out. Check out the new titles that have landed on 10 play.

Water Rats S1- 6 (1996 -2001)

6.9/10 on IMDB

With the backdrop of Sydney Harbour, Water Rats follows the Sydney Water Police as they solve crimes to protect the city. This homegrown crime drama stars Colin Friels as Detective Senior Constable Frank Holloway and Catherine McClements as Detective Senior Constable Rachel Goldstein, and focuses on crimes committed around our iconic Sydney waterways – we’re talking murders, suicides, accidents, drug hauls – the lot.

If you’re thinking this show looks/sounds familiar, you’re not wrong. It aired in Australia between 1996 and 2001, so there’s a good chance you’ve come across an episode or two before. With the show spanning six years of airtime, this means we have six full seasons for you to binge watch – score!

7.9/10 on IMDB | 70% Tomatometer 84% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes

Nate Ford, a former insurance investigator, pulls together the ultimate team to bring down wealthy and powerful individuals on behalf of clients that have been screwed over by them. The team consists of a thief, a grifter, a hacker and a retrieval specialist, which gives us total ‘Oceans 11’ vibes.

It’s not easy sailing for the team, with threats on their lives, deception and inter-team relationship struggles. For the most part, each episode sees the team meet a new client, and a new villain they need to bring down. It usually involves a twisty plot, so NCIS and Law & Order fans will love it.

Murder Call S1 -2 + telemovie

7.2/10 on IMDB

In another local crime drama filmed in Sydney, Murder Call deals with cases of the homicide variety, dealt with by an unlikely duo, Tessa Vance (Lucy Bell) and Steve Hayden (Peter Mochrie).

You may recognise some familiar faces guest star throughout the series, including Rose Byrne (Damages, Bridesmaids), Melissa George (Grey’s Anatomy, In Treatment), Matt Doran (The Matrix, Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones), Nicholas Bishop (Body of Proof, Home & Away) and Barry Otto (Strictly Ballroom), just to name a few.

If you’re not big on crime but are looking for a new drama to sink your teeth into, we’ve got you covered with some juicy international shows.

8.4/10 on IMDB | 80% Tomatometer 94% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes

Kingdom follows retired MMA fighter Alvey Kulina (Frank Grillo, The Purge: Anarchy) who trains upcoming MMA fighters alongside his sons Nate (Nick Jonas, The Jonas Brothers) and Jay (Jonathan Tucker, The Virgin Suicides & The Texas Chainsaw Massacre). Nate is a talented up-and-coming fighter who struggles with his sexual orientation, while Jay, considered the family screw-up, is trying to overcome his drug and alcohol addiction to begin fighting again.

Now, without revealing any spoilers, Season 1 sees Alvey approach Ryan Wheeler (Matt Lauria, Friday Night Lights), an ex-MMA fighter who recently left jail after violently assaulting his father, in hopes of convincing him to start fighting again. As it turns out, Ryan’s ex-fiancé Lisa (Kiele Sanchez, Lost), who he still has feelings for, is now Alvey’s current girlfriend. So, as you can expect, things get a little complicated.

7.4/10 on IMDB

Based on the real-life, popular diary of the anonymous, high-class London call girl known only as Belle de Jour, the series follows Hannah Baxter (Billie Piper, Doctor Who), a prostitute living a double life. We see the ups and downs that Hannah faces in both her personal and professional life, plus her double life.

