10 Play Has More Shows To Keep You Entertained This Summer

The winter months have thawed and the budgy-smugglers are back out to play.

Whether you’re nursing a Christmas party hangover or bunkering down with the air-con on full blast, 10 play has your holiday couch time sorted with more entertaining shows available for free and on demand. Take your pick and watch any show on 10 play for your chance to win $500 daily. It doesn't get much better than this!

Here is just a handful of shows that will keep everyone entertained all summer long.

MORE FUN

Paw Patrol

The summer school holidays call for more entertainment for the kids. Paw Patrol is sure to keep the little ones happy and give you some well-deserved downtime. Tag along with 10-year-old tech savvy Ryder and his adorable team of rescue puppies as they work together to keep the residents of Adventure Bay out of harm’s way. Six pups, Chase, Marshall, Skye, Rocky Rubble and Zuma make up the original PAW Patrol. Along with some friends they em-BARK on exciting adventures and learn important lessons about bravery and helping others. To echo Ryder, no job is too big and no pup is too small.

The Wild Thornberrys

Take a trip down memory lane this summer and introduce the kids to a nostalgic classic, The Wild Thornberrys. Join Eliza Thornberry and her nomadic family as they travel around the globe making documentaries about wildlife. Gifted with the ability to talk to animals, Eliza can talk to the family pet chimpanzee, Darwin. Together they set out on wild adventures and befriend many species of animals along the way. The now 23-year-old show is still a must-watch and provides valuable lessons about wildlife and human kindness.

In the mood for more nostalgia? Find plenty of old-school classics with 10 play’s Retro Replay.

MORE SPORT

Football

There’s nothing like a family game of backyard soccer on a hot summer’s evening, but if you’re in the mood for the real deal you can catch it on 10 play. A landmark deal between Viacom CBS and Football Australia this year has seen Network 10 become the new Home of Football. Socceroos and Matildas fans can watch their heroes in action this summer on 10, 10 Bold and 10 play. But wait, there’s more! The world’s longest-running domestic knockout football competition, the Emirates FA Cup, is also available to stream LIVE and free on 10 play.

NBL Sunday Hoops

To keep sport-lovers and adrenaline junkies alike satisfied, four hours of high-octane basketball are available every Sunday this summer. Fans will have a front row seat to two NBL matches streamed LIVE and free on 10 play as the league’s best battle it out for the coveted 2021/2022 championship. Will this be the season that the South East Melbourne Phoenix finally make it all the way? Or will Melbourne United take out the championship for the second time in a row? There’s only one way to find out.

MORE ACTION

All 4 Adventure

Nothing says summer like a good old-fashioned road trip, and with the beautiful-but-rough terrain that Australia is famous for nothing beats a trip in a 4WD. If you’re not hitting the road this summer you can experience all the four-wheeled adventure from your living room with All 4 Adventure. Join modern-day adventurers Jase and Simon on rugged expeditions to some of the most remote areas of Australia. Aboard 4WDs, ATVs and boats, they venture deep into uncharted areas and rely on their ingenuity, experience and a good measure of humour to reach their destination.

Ghost Hunters

Ghost Hunters is the spine-tingling show that might tempt you to sleep with the lights on. Jason and Grant are plumbers by day but ghost hunters by night. Join them and their team of real-life ghostbusters as they investigate haunted houses across America. From an infamous ‘Death Car’ in Cleveland to a library reportedly popular among curious ghosts, the team investigate all sorts of paranormal activity. The show is freakishly addictive and will leave you equal parts fascinated and terrified. Perhaps best to watch this during the daytime if you’re easily spooked.

MORE COMEDY

South Park

The animated sitcom that keeps on giving. Take a trip to South Park and join your favourite school boys Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, Eric Cartman and Kenny McCormick for hours of black comedy and witty satire that will have you in stitches. Having first aired in the ‘90s the show is still hilariously relevant over 20 years on thanks to its on-point social commentary. Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone push the boundaries, making for a truly unique and culturally controversial comedy. Drugs are bad, mmkay. But South Park is good, mmkay.

Just a warning - this one’s definitely NOT for the kids.

Kevin Hart

The eye-watering entertainment doesn’t stop there. Catch some serious comedy gold with American comedy king, Kevin Hart. These days, the stand-up comedian and actor is a household name with roles in successful movies like Jumanji: The Next Level and Fatherhood. Take a walk down memory lane back to Kevin's comedy roots for some outrageously funny stand-up. Two full-length Kevin Hart shows: Seriously Funny and Laugh At My Pain are available to watch for free on 10 play this summer.

MORE DRAMA

Wildfire

The drama you didn’t know you needed. Wildfire follows the story of Kris Furillo who finds her feet at Raintree Farms after serving time at a juvenile detention center. Her talent with horses doesn’t go unnoticed by the Ritter family who are struggling to save their ranch from financial ruin. While navigating the challenges of her new life and fiery new relationships, Kris is on a mission to help the Ritter family get their ranch back on the map in the world of horse racing. If you loved Saddle Club or McLeod’s Daughters growing up, Wildfire will be your next obsession. The horses, the love triangle and the drama make this the perfect show for the horse girl inside of all of us.

Low Winter Sun

After something a little bit more action-packed? Low Winter Sun may be just the show for you. A story of murder, deception, revenge and corruption, the American crime drama blurs the lines between cops and criminals. Two detectives Frank Agnew and Joe Geddes find themselves dragged into the Detroit underworld after killing their corrupt partner, Brendan McCann. The seemingly perfect crime starts to unravel and Frank and Joe find themselves scrambling to stay on top of their story. The first few minutes of the series are packed with adrenaline and the nail-biting tension remains high until the very end.

MORE REALITY

World of Survivor

It’s the show that has bred an army of superfans, and for good reason. The reality show puts its contestants to the ultimate test to brave the elements and survive grueling physical and mental challenges. A selection of castaways, marooned in a remote area must remain focused to outwit, outlast and outplay. 10 play has full seasons of Australian Survivor, Survivor US, Survivor South Africa and Survivor NZ available to keep you entertained for hours. So, grab your Buffs, choose your alliances and get ready for all the action, drama and blindsides.

House Calls With Dr Phil

Get more of everyone’s favourite TV doctor. Dr Phil is leaving his studio and setting out on a trip across the States to visit families in need of his help in this new docu-series. With the same mission of helping families resolve conflict, the tensions are higher as Dr Phill steps right into their lives. From navigating marital issues to identifying narcissism, Dr Phill uses his unique techniques to work with the families as they attempt to overcome various difficulties and hopefully change their lives for the better.

Find all these shows and so much more right here on 10 play this summer.