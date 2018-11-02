10 Fronts Up To The Future

Every year, every network promises a bigger, better, brighter year to come. We’ve done that before. Everyone has. But this time, we’re not exaggerating. Here at Network 10, we have a bold new brand, not just for 10 but for all our brands including our multi-channels 10 Peach and 10 Boss - and a big, bright line-up of year-round content to match.



The new Network 10 year kicks off in mid-January with a supercharged season of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, as Julia Morris and Chris Brown step back into the jungle to taunt and terrify a whole new collection of celebrities. Supercharged? Indeed. Next year will bring a new Saturday night I’m A Celebrity show, live streaming on 10 All Access, more bespoke content for 10 play – and much more.



There will be no rest for Chris and Julia: as soon as the King or Queen Of The Jungle is crowned, the good doctor and his muse will be whisked home to present Chris & Julia’s Sunday Night Takeaway on, yes, Sunday nights. Based on the smash hit UK format, Chris & Julia’s Sunday Night Takeaway has it all: entertainment, heart, surprises, celebrities, mountains of prizes.









The top of the year will also see Dancing With The Stars twirl its way onto 10. Fronted by Amanda Keller and Grant Denyer, our version of this global TV powerhouse will mix celebrities, sequins and stardust to create a show that will be fresh and engaging, while staying true to everything people love about Dancing With The Stars.

Also waiting in the wings for the start of 2019 is Changing Rooms, hosted by Natalie Bassingthwaighte. The show that started the television renovation revolution and got Australians hooked on room makeovers and reveals is getting the 10 makeover, with more room reveals, big characters and a lot of inspiration.





It’s no secret that we love bachelors and bachelorettes at 10. We’re also quite fond of tropical islands. Those two loves will be brought together for the second season of Bachelor In Paradise. The next instalment will deliver more drama, more romance, more tropical locations – more of everything really.



The first part of next year will also bring a strong line-up of proven local hits, including new seasons of Gogglebox (which will have two runs in 2019), Dave Hughes’ Hughesy, We Have A Problem and Rove McManus’ Show Me The Movie!.



Amanda, Chris, Barry Du Bois and Miguel Maestre will be back on the couch in April for another season of The Living Room, the heroes of Bondi Beach are back for more Bondi Rescue and we will have a second season of our heart-racing new hit Ambulance Australia.



After a decade on air, The Project will continue to break news, make news and entertain and inform Australians in its own unique way – six nights a week.



As part of our new look, TEN Eyewitness News First At Five is being reborn as 10 News First, embracing the proud heritage of First at Five, while promising to deliver news and information first, when and where people want it. Studio 10 also has a new look and will continue to brighten mornings every weekday.



When winter starts to roll in, it’s time for MasterChef Australia. Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston will be back at the helm, joined by three new mentors (and MasterChef Australia alumni): Poh Ling Yeow, Billie McKay and Matt Sinclair. And the kitchen will be crammed with a dazzling array of international and local cooking stars, including the incomparable Nigella Lawson.



Soon after MasterChef Australia bubbles back on to our screens, we say hello to the new seasons of Have You Been Paying Attention? And Todd Sampson’s BodyHack.









Around the same time, four of the shows we tested during Pilot Week this year will resurface as full series: Kinne Tonight, Taboo, Trial By Kyle and Bring Back Saturday Night with Rove McManus.



So get ready to be entertained from January to Christmas, and say hello to a bigger, brighter Network 10.